Amazon has introduced all-new Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-Gen) true wireless earbuds in India. The earbuds that debuted in select markets in April 2021 come with active noise cancellation, three microphones for clearer voice input, and Alexa virtual assistant support. In terms of design, these buds look similar to Samsung Galaxy Buds but come in a single black finish. Amazon says customers can choose between two variants - one that includes a charger with a USB-C port for wired charging and the other with a USB-C port as well as wireless charging support. As expected, the latter is more expensive than the standard edition.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-Gen) Specifications

Amazon claims the new Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-Gen) will offer 15 hours of battery with the charging case. On the other hand, each bud is touted to deliver 5 hours of music playback. To check your battery status while wearing Echo Buds, simply say, “Alexa, what’s my battery status?".

The Echo Buds are also compatible with Android and iOS smartphones and support hands-free access to Alexa through voice. Customers can access Google Assistant and Siri through tap controls. Users can connect the TWS earbuds to Alexa through the Alexa app for smartphones that will open access to loads of hands-free controls that users typically enjoy with Echo smart speakers. Amazon claims these earbuds are “built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls", including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app or through the customisable on-bud tap controls.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-Gen) Price in India

The all-new Echo Buds can be purchased from the Amazon India platform. The Echo Buds are available at Rs 11,999 for the USB-C wired charging option and Rs 13,999 for the wireless charging case option. Customers can also enjoy a limited-period discount of Rs 1,000 on both options.

