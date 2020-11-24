Amazon Echo Buds Getting New Fitness Features to Track Calories Burned, Step Count and More

The Amazon Echo Buds are getting a new update that will transform the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds into a fitness tracker. Amazon shared the development on its website where it further states that users can track workout stats via the Alexa mobile app. The fitness tracker mode through the Echo Buds can be enabled either manually via the Alexa app or by using voice commands such as, "Alexa, start a workout" or "Alexa, end my workout." The Amazon Echo Buds are currently available in select markets but unavailable in India. Notably, Amazon already has a fitness band, namely Halo Fitness Band that comes with fitness and sleep tracker along with other options.

Amazon notes that the Echo Buds can track calories burned, workout distance, step count, average pace, and overall workout time. To set up Echo Buds workout profile, users are required to open the Alexa app > Settings > Device settings and select Echo Buds > Workout profile. "Once you have set up your Workout Profile, start your workout by placing your Echo Buds in your ears and saying, start a workout," the e-commerce giant added. The feature is expected to arrive with an over-the-air update in select regions by next week. The company has not provided the exact availability details of Workout Profiles feature on Echo Buds.

With the new fitness update, Amazon would hope to rival several audio makers that do not have fitness tracking options on their TWS earbuds. Apart from the upcoming fitness tracker, Echo Buds offer up to 5 hours of battery on a single charge. Since the earbuds come with inbuilt Alexa support, users can explore several Amazon services such as Audible, Music, and more seamlessly by using voice commands. The Echo Buds also support access to Apple Siri and Google Assistant alongside the Amazon Alexa integration.