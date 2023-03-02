Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen Smart Speaker With Temperature Sensor Comes To India: Price, Features

Amazon has introduced its new Echo Dot 5th gen smart speaker in India on Thursday which looks to enhance the user experience with new features in tow. The Alexa-powered smart speaker has evolved over the years, giving people more tools and also undergoing a big design overhaul to make it look better. The new Echo Dot has gesture controls and faster voice responses.

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen India Price

Amazon Echo Dot 5th gen is priced at Rs 5,499 but the company is offering the smart speaker at a special price of Rs 4,999 as a part of Amazon’s celebration in the country from March 2 to March 4.

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen Features

The first you notice about the new Echo Dot is the refreshed design which makes it identical to the regular Echo speaker. You have Alexa which is now available in various languages in India to help more people connect via the smart speaker. You can play music, control smart home devices, set timer and more using the Alexa voice assistant.

The company also claims it has added new features like upgraded audio, motion detection and temperature sensor to the smart speaker. Amazon also says the new Echo Dot speaker offers clearer vocals, deeper bass and bigger sound, helped by the changed form factor. It also offers gesture controls to pause and resume music or make calls via Alexa. The company also explains that using the AZ2 neural edge processor gives you faster Alexa responses and tap gestures. The new Echo Dot comes in black, blue and white colour options.

Amazon goes up against Google and Xiaomi in this smart speaker market in India, where the company has other Echo speakers and display devices that cater to home users with its different use cases.

