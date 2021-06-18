Amazon Echo, Fire TV & Alexa Users Can Now Play Audible's Relaxing Sleep Series For Free: Here's How

Amazon is rolling out a new update for Alexa-enabled devices to help users get a “goodnight sleep." To achieve this, Amazon’s online audiobook Audible and virtual assistant Alexa have are adding “sleep and relaxation" focused audio series on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and other Alexa enabled devices for free of cost. Alexa customers can simply say “Alexa, Help me Sleep," and enjoy Audible’s most popular sleep catalogue that includes “Meditations: The Audible Sleep Collection." Users can also access the entire selection by opening the Audible Suno skill (say “Alexa, Open Audible Suno") and choosing “Sleep" as the genre option. The e-commerce giant notes that selection ranges from guided meditations and bedtime stories to sound baths, specially designed to help users “sleep better" by harnessing the power of audio. It is also aimed at addressing sleep anxiety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sleep collection includes well-known celebrity narrators such as Diddy (Honor Yourself), Nick Jonas (The Perfect Swing), and Curtis Stone (Escoffier: The Complete Guide to the Art of Modern Cookery). A range of ASMR (Autonomous sensory meridian response), meditations, bedtime stories, soundscapes and sound baths are also available to customers to experience uninterrupted sleep. Amazon Android app users can also access this option, the company said. Speaking over the development, Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head at Audible India, said that their Sleep catalogue is designed to help people unwind and sleep better. “We saw a huge surge in demand for our sleep titles recently which was the main reason we decided to take this catalogue to Alexa – we know people are actively looking for calming content to help them relax and unwind these stressful times," Sawlani said in a press note.

Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa at Amazon India, also lauded the development and said the feature would help customers as the company sees a “significant increase" in health and wellness related content like guided meditation and workout music. Amazon Alexa-enabled Echo speakers already offer ‘calm and smooth’ sounds like rainfall or bonfire.

