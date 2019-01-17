Amazon Echo Input Can Turn Any Speaker Into an Alexa Smart Speaker for Rs 2,990

We recently reviewed Amazon’s new line of Echo speaker devices and today the company has finally made the Echo Input available in India. Showcased last year at a special event in Seattle, the Echo Input is tiny disc-shaped device that can connect to any regular speaker and convert it into a smart speaker with Alexa voice assistant. The device is now officially available on Amazon India for Rs 2,990.

-Can hear you from across the room — even when music is playing.

-Stream music hands-free from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, Radio City Gold and more on your connected speaker.

-Ask Alexa for your favorite song, artist or request a specific genre or mood - "Alexa, play romantic songs".

-Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills. Set timers, create to-do lists, control compatible smart home devices, play games and more.

-Connect Echo Input to your speaker via 3.5 mm audio cable (included in the box) or over Bluetooth.

-Echo Input has a slim, low-profile design, which fits almost anywhere.

The Echo Input is a great device if you already have a great set of speakers at home and don't want to let go of them. The tiny device comes with four microphones so that you can send commands from almost any part of the room. It can be connected to any speaker by using a traditional 3.5mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth.