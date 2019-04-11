Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp Are Quite Relevant For Your Audiophile Speakers

Just says after Amazon launched the Echo Show smart display in India, the company has added two new devices to the Echo family in India. The Echo Link and the Echo Link Amp are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.These are two devices that are positioned to make your audio receiver or amplifier as well as powered speakers such as bookshelf speakers and soundbars Alexa enabled—basically more powerful audio hardware in your home that would surely do better with music output.The Amazon Echo Link has multiple digital and analog audio inputs and outputs. This includes optical audio in and out as well as coaxial, line-in and line-out. There is also a subwoofer line-output with adjustable crossover frequency if you wish to plug in a separate subwoofer as well to the speaker setup. You will also get a 3.5mm amplified headphone jack, which will be useful for powerful high-resolution audio and studio grade headphones.The Amazon Echo Link Amp has all the connectivity options that the Echo Link gets, but additionally also has a built-in 60W per channel stereo amplifier with left-right speaker binding posts if you want to directly wire the non-powered speakers to it.The Amazon Echo Link and the Amazon Echo Link Amp are quite relevant if you have a powerful home theatre setup already in place, complete with an audio/video receiver with multiple speakers and possibly even subwoofers in the mix, or if you have a really powerful pair of bookshelf speakers that could make use of the amplifier for really high quality audio streaming.The way the Echo Link and the Echo Link Amp work is that you can play music to these devices and the necessary connected audio hardware from the Alexa app (free for Android and iOS) from your phone. If you wish to enable voice control, you will have to add an Amazon Echo Dot into the mix, for the particular set of speakers connected with either the Echo Link or the Echo Link Amp, since these two devices don’t have voice control built-in—you will need to simply say “Alexa, play the latest Bollywood tracks on my Echo Link”, for instance. The rest of the functionality in the Alexa app remains the same, including the ability to set up multi-room streaming speaker setup.Amazon says that the Echo Link and the Echo Link Amp will ship in India from 16 April.