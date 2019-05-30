Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Amazon Echo Show 5 With 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs 8,999

The new Echo Show brings new features, including how-to videos from wikiHow, updated smart home controls, customizable morning and evening routines, and new privacy features.

IANS

Updated:May 30, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amazon Echo Show 5 With 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs 8,999
The new Echo Show brings new features, including how-to videos from wikiHow, updated smart home controls, customizable morning and evening routines, and new privacy features.
Loading...
Amazon on Wednesday announced the latest addition to its Echo Show family, the Echo Show 5 with a 5.5-inch display at Rs 8,999.

It comes with new features, including how-to videos from wikiHow, updated smart home controls, customizable morning and evening routines, and new privacy features.

The device, packed with an HD camera and built-in camera shutter, will be available in black and white colours. While pre-order starts on Wednesday at amazon.in/echoshow5, shipping would be started in July, Amazon said.

"The Echo Show 5 now makes it easier and more affordable to have a smart display in every home," said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

The smart display would allow people to watch music videos from Hungama by saying, "Alexa, play the latest music videos". It will also allow one to catch up on their favorite shows and videos from Prime Video, or short news clips from some TV channels.

It can also be used to listen to songs from Amazon Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, and TuneIn, among others. The device could help you stay in touch with your friends and family with hands-free video calls to those who have an Echo Spot, Echo Show, the Alexa App, or Skype, the company said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram