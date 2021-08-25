Amazon has announced the launch of its second-generation Amazon Echo Show 2021 in India. Although the structure of the new Echo Show 2021 is similar to its older sibling (Echo 8 2020), the new Alexa-powered device comes with an improved camera. Echo Show 2021 is said to be ideal for users who have multiple smart-home devices as users can manage connected lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs, and geysers via voice commands. It is also perfect for making quick video calls, say in the kitchen while cooking.

Starting with the design, the Alexa-powered Echo Show 8 2021 comes in a White and Black finish. It sports an 8-inch HD screen with thick bezels on all sides - similar to the first-generation Echo Show 8 from last year. The most notable change this year includes a 13-megapixel camera that can be shut with a dedicated button for privacy. The front camera will let users make hands-free video calls with auto framing capability. It also supports auto-pan and zoom to ensure a proper frame. Users can connect their phone contacts with the Alexa mobile app to make video calls directly via Echo Show 8 2021. As always, users can use commands such as “Alexa, call Mom."

Like most Alexa-enabled devices, Echo Show 8 2021 focuses on improving productivity with a hands-free experience. Users can ask Alexa to set timers and reminders, get weather updates, cook along to their favourite recipes, catch up on the latest news, and much more. Additionally, users can connect Facebook account and use photos to transform the device into a digital frame, Amazon says the adaptive colour display on Echo Show 8 2021 enhances photo quality as per the lighting. Echo Show 8 users can further mute the inbuilt microphone and delete voice recordings for privacy.

Amazon claims the Echo Show 8 2021 supports Low Power Mode and is made with 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastics and 100 percent post-consumer recycled fabric that is in line with its sustainable goals. The e-commerce giant adds 99 percent of this device’s packaging is made of wood fibre-based materials. The new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd-Gen) carries a price tag of Rs 13,999 in India. Amazon says the device is currently available at Rs 11,499 for a limited time period as a part of its introductory offer.

