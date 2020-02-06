Take the pledge to vote

Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999

The new Echo Show 8 sits between the Echo Show and Echo Show 5, both of which are available in India.

February 6, 2020
After introducing the Echo Show and Echo Show 5, Amazon India has now launched the Echo Show 8 in the country. The new addition to the lineup features an 8-inch HD display, along with a built-in camera with a shutter and stereo sound, priced at Rs 12,999. You can, however, get your hands on the device at a reduced price of Rs 8,999. The special price is only available for consumers who pre-order the device while shipping starts from February 26.

Announced originally back in September 2019, the new Echo Show 8 lets users watch shows, movies, news briefs, sports highlights, listen to music, sing along with on-screen lyrics, make hands-free calls, and so on. Just like other Echo devices, one can also make voice calls, send messages, or connect to other Echo devices in their home. Using Alexa one can control their smart home, for instance, check security cameras, control lights, switch on appliances, etc.

The Echo Show 8 also comes with a built-in camera to make video calls and there is also a shutter to cover the camera in case you are concerned about privacy. The camera can also be used for the drop-in feature that lets users quickly and seamlessly connect to their own Echo devices. Since it is an Echo device, you get all of the Alexa capabilities, including voice assistance, information, music streaming through linked services and communication. As mentioned above, the Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch HD-resolution touch screen, and 2-inch neodymium speakers and a passive bass radiator.

