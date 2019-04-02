English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Echo Show Smart Speaker Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
The newly launched Amazon Echo Show smart speaker features a 10-inch HD display. The Echo Show comes with an eight-microphone array and the company's far-field technology.
Amazon has launched its second-generation Amazon Echo Show, a smart display with a 10-inch screen and Dolby-tuned speakers at Rs 22,999. Customers who buy the Echo Show smart speaker via Amazon India's e-retail platform or a retail store can get a Philips Hue bulb at no additional cost. Additionally, Citibank debit and credit cards owners can get Rs 2,000 flat off on the purchase of the device. Apart from this, customers can also buy the Amazon Echo Show smart speaker via a no-cost EMI worth Rs 1,917 per month.
Amazon has added support for web browsers, including its own Silk browser and Firefox. There is no YouTube or Netflix support. Amazon is adding support for Skype that will allow users to make calls directly on the Echo Show you can also play music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Hungama Music, Gaana or TuneIn.
The newly launched Amazon Echo Show smart speaker features a 10-inch HD display. The Echo Show comes with an eight-microphone array and the company's far-field technology. The device has a 5-megapixel camera at the front to enable video-based features such as voice calling. The Amazon Echo Show can be used to watch movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, view Facebook photos, movie trailers, and video news bulletins using the screen.
