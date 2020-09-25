Amazon Echo Show to Get Netflix Streaming Support Soon

Amzon Echo Show, the company's smart speaker with a 10-inch screen, will now be able to stream Netflix. The popular streaming platform joins Amazon Prime Video and Hulu as the third streaming service available on the Echo Show. Amazon announced this development at its annual Echo event, where the company unveiled the next generation of products and services. Alongside, Amazon also announced a refreshed Echo lineup, a new Amazon Fire TV Stick, improvements to its Alexa virtual assistant and a new gaming service, among other things.

Amazon says that Echo Show users will be able to use their voice to search for and start streaming Netflix shows. The new Amazon Echo Show 10 has been priced at $249.99 in USA, while its India price is yet to be unveiled. Its predecessor, the Echo Show 8, costs Rs 9,499 in India at the moment. The new Echo Show smart speaker gets a new design that melds together a base with an extension arm, on which the 10-inch display is attached. In the base sits what Amazon says is a very silent brushless motor, that allows the display to rotate. This, will come in handy for video calls, as the display will be able to track and follow you to try and keep you in the frame at all times. It also has a 13-megapixel front facing camera for video calls.

If you are worried about privacy, you do get the ability to turn off the camera, a physical shutter to block the camera, and also the ability to turn of the device's intelligent motion tracking feature. Amazon further clarifies that the Echo Show 10 uses a fusion of audio-based localisation and computer vision, all processed locally and securely on device, to power the intelligent motion that keeps the screen facing towards you or detect someone when in Away Mode.