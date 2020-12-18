Amazon Echo Speaker Users in India Can Now Play Spotify and Apple Podcasts With Alexa, Here's How

Amazon has announced that the Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers in India can now play podcast series available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Although the company had rolled out this feature last year in the US, its India availability until now was unclear. Amazon says that Echo users in the country can enable the podcast providers by linking their accounts in the Alexa app. Once enabled, users can start listening podcast series with the smart speaker via voice commands. The feature is currently live in India, though some users may receive it in the next few days.

To link your podcast app with Amazon Alexa-enable speakers, open Alexa app on either your Android or iOS device > Select More at the bottom right corner > Head to Settings > Tap Music > Click on the plus sign at the top. Here you can also see all the accounts that are linked with the Alexa app. In a statement, Amazon further adds, "It's easy to find and play your favourite podcasts with Alexa — all you have to do is ask for the podcast you want to hear. Pause the episode you are listening to on one Echo device and continue listening from where you left off on one of your other Echo devices by asking Alexa to resume the podcast."

Meanwhile, here are some voice commands that users can choose to play podcast on the Echo device with Alexa: 'Alexa, play the podcast Bhaskar Bose on Spotify,' 'Alexa, play the podcast 22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur on Spotify,' 'Alexa, play Maed in India on Apple Podcasts,' and so on. Additionally, users can also skip or fast forward any part in the Podcast with commands such as, "Alexa, fast forward 30 seconds," or "Alexa, play next episode."

Users can give commands in Hindi to play podcast via the linked apps. For instance, when the user says, "Alexa, Apple podcasts पर On Purpose with Jay Shetty चलाओ", the Echo device will start playing Jay Shetty's series automatically.