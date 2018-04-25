Amazon Echo Spot With a Circular Display Launched in India At an Introductory Price of Rs 10,499

After launching Amazon Echo's in India that is powered by Amazon's AI, Alexa, the company has launched a circular display Echo variant called Amazon Echo Spot. The Echo Spot is available for purchase on Amazon.in. It comes in Black and White colour options with a price tag of Rs 12,999. As an introductory price offering, Amazon is selling the Echo Spot at Rs 10,499. The Echo Spot features a 2.5-inch circular display that can be used to watch videos from streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, the Echo Spot also comes with a front-facing camera sensor that enables Alexa-to-Alexa voice-controlled video calls and to send video messages.Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & MoreThe Echo Spot is also powered by the second-generation far-field technology that uses four microphones. There are Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.5mm Aux-in port. The device has a 1.4-inch driver and measures 104x96x91mm. The Echo Spot is an offering by Amazon between the highly affordable Echo Dot and the premium Echo Show.