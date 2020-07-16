Amazon Extends Work From Home Policy Until January 2021 as Covid-19 Cases Surge in US

Amazon has announced that it will allow employees to work from home until January 8, 2021, joining several major tech giants such as Facebook, Google, and Apple that have already announced work from home policies through the end of this year. While the company's corporate offices will continue to remain open, an Amazon spokesperson said that "employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so."

Amazon added that it invested "significant funds and resources" to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep learning, temperature checks, and by providing face coverings and hand sanitizer. Amazon's latest decision comes after the company said in May that employees who could do their jobs remotely are permitted to do so until at least October 2.

However, the company reiterated that the work from policy applies to its white-collar workforce and not the warehouse workers, among other hourly and contract workers, who have been working through the Covid-19 pandemic. Interestingly, Amazon has come under fire a number of times for its inadequate handling of public health and safety conditions in its warehouses, after a number of warehouse workers died from Covid-19. Last month, a few Amazon employees also filed a lawsuit alleging that the company put them and their families at risk of Covid-19 infection. Since then, Amazon improved its public health and worker safety protections by extending hourly employee pay increases, among other measures.