Amazon Fab Phone Fest: OnePlus 6T Available at Lowest Price of Rs 33,499

Amazon is currently running its Fab Phone Fest sale on the ecommerce platform. Apart from offering discounts on phones like the Realme U1, Oppo F9 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, iPhone X and more. One of the most attractive deals, however, is on the OnePlus 6T.For the first time, Amazon will be offering a price cut on the popular flagship smartphone bringing the effective price down to Rs 33,499. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is getting a discount of Rs 3,000 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, as well as the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, will be available with a flat discount of up to Rs 4,000. Customers using HDFC Bank cards get an additional Rs 1,500 off. The offer comes shortly after the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had announced a similar price cut on the OnePlus 6T in its hometown.The OnePlus 6T has been a hot selling product and ships with a Snapdragon 845 processor. It is offered in three variants -- 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB of RAM with 256GB storage. There's a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint reader. At the back, there is a dual camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and 20-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which have an f/1.7 aperture. The camera supports OIS and EIS and 480 fps slow-mo videos. On the software front, OnePlus 6T ships with OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie.It is noteworthy that the company is preparing to launch its next flagship device, the OnePlus 7 very soon. We recently heard that this time, we could see three variants of the phone including the regular OnePlus 7 along with the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.