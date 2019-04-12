English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy A9 And More
During Amazon Fab Phones Fest, Samsung will be offering Galaxy S9, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy A9 and more on a discounted prices.
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy A8+ And More Samsung Smartphones (Representative Image: News18.com)
Amazon Fab Phones Fest has already kicked off for Prime members and for regular users and will end on April 13. A number of smartphone manufacturers have put up their products with discounts, cashback, and exchange offers. Meanwhile, Samsung has also announced discounts and exchange offers across its products, including the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy A9 during the Amazon sale. The SBI debit and credit card 10 percent instant discount offer can also be availed over-and-above Samsung offers.
Samsung Galaxy A8+:
The Samsung Galaxy A8+, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 23,990 during Amazon Great Indian Festival. The smartphones launched in January this year, with a price tag of Rs. 32,990. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) runs Android 7.1.1 and is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) on the rear packs 16-megapixel camera.
Samsung Galaxy S9:
During the sale, Samsung Galaxy S9 is available with discounts, the 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy S9, originally priced at Rs. 62,500, is available at Rs. 48,900. The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a metal and glass design, with tapering edges on both sides. It has a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Touch response and colours are superb and it also supports HDR. In India, the phone uses an Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM a choice of 64GB or 256GB internal storage, which is expandable.
Samsung Galaxy A9:
During the Amazon Fab Phone Fest, Samsung Galaxy A9 is available for Rs 27,890.00 down from its original price Rs 39,000 for 6 GB RAM variant while the 8GB is available for Rs 30,790. The Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 flaunts an elegant 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display having a high screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,220 enhanced by the pixel density of 392 PPI that will provide users with an amazing cinematic vision.
Samsung Galaxy M20:
Samsung Galaxy M20 (Ocean Blue, 3+32GB) is available for Rs 10,990 down from Rs 11,290.00. The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M20 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.
