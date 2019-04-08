Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Deals on Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Mobile Accessories And More

Amazon India's Fab Phones Fest sale is making a comeback and will begin later this week starting on April 11 and will go on till April 13. The sale will be offering discounts and special offers on various mobile phones as well as mobile accessories. There will also be some exchange offers and discounts from Cashify as a part of the sale.The ecommerce giant has said that it will be offering the OnePlus 6T at the lowest price ever during the Fab Phones Fest. Currently, the handset is available for Rs 37,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999 while the 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 45,999. Recently the OnePlus 6T McLaren Limited Edition with 10GB of RAM was back on sale for Rs 50,999.The Apple iPhone X will also be available during the sale at a discounted price, though Amazon hasn’t confirmed the final price. It is however confirmed that a no-cost EMI option will be offered on. Apple India recently announced a price cut for a limited time period for the iPhone XR along with a cashback offer for HDFC Bank customers.Other smartphone deals include offers on Honor smartphones which will be available at discounted prices worth up to Rs 8,000. Oppo will also have smartphones going on sale with discounts along with exchange offers. The company’s sub-brand Realme will also be offering the Realme U1 as a part of the sale.The sale will also witness deals on mobile accessories include mobile phone cases, headphones, chargers, power banks, and more. Amazon will also offer bundled offers with all smartphones which include total damage protection plans, no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and a 6 percent extra value on your old smartphone courtesy Cashify.