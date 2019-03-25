English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Discounts And Offers on Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Play, Honor 7C And More
The sale will include offers on 5 of its smartphones Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Play, Honor 7C and the latest flagship smartphone Honor View20.
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Discounts And Offers on Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Play, Honor 7C And More
HONOR, as a part of the promotional sale on Amazon, is offering deals on its five smartphones. The offers will run from Monday, March 25 to Thursday, March 28. The sale will include offers on 5 of its smartphones Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Play, Honor 7C and the latest flagship smartphone Honor View20. Buyers can also avail NC-EMI on HONOR Play with EMI period of six months. Additionally, ICICI bank customers will receive an instant discount of 5% on credit and debit card EMI. Meanwhile, Honor View20 buyers will also get a free Honor Xsport earphone or 9 months no cost EMI and 4K exchange, during the promotional sale.
HONOR View20
• Honor View20 (6 GB+ 128 GB): Promotion price 37,999 (Including INR 5000 off)
• Honor View20 (8 GB+ 256 GB): Promotion price 45,999 (Including INR 5000 off)
HONOR 8X
• Honor 8X (4 GB+ 64 GB): Promotion price 13,999 (Including INR 4,000 off)
• Honor 8X (6 GB+ 64 GB): Promotion price 15,999 (Including INR 4,000 off)
HONOR 8C
• Honor 8C (4 GB+ 32 GB): Promotion price 9,999 (Including INR 3,000 off)
HONOR Play
• Honor Play (4 GB+ 64 GB): Promotion price 14,999 (Including INR 7,000 off)
• Honor Play (6 GB+ 64 GB): Promotion price 16,999 (Including INR 7,000 off)
HONOR 7C
• Honor 7C (3 GB+ 32 GB): Promotion price 7,999 (Including INR 5,000 off)
• Honor 7C (3 GB+ 32 GB): Promotion price 8,999 (Including INR 6,000 off)
