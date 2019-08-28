Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Discounts on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M30, Mi A2 and More

The ongoing Amazon Fab Phones Fest is offering some decent deals if you are looking for a new smartphone. Scheduled from August 27 to August 30, the sale is offering up to 40 percent off on mobile phones and accessories. Amazon has also partnered with HDFC Bank and is offering up to Rs 500 instant discount for customers using HDFC Bank credit cards, and additional Rs 250 off on debit and credit card EMI transactions. Customers can also get avail no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, and total damage protection plan.

Here are some of the best deals:

The past few months have seen the iPhone XR selling below the Rs 60,000 price mark. The handset is listed for Rs 58,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and is available at Rs 13,990. The Galaxy M20 is available at Rs 9,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB variant while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available at Rs 11,990. The smartphone was launched with a starting price of Rs. 10,990 and Rs 12,990 respectively.

Xiaomi’s Mi A2 is selling for Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Mi A2 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999. Notably the new Mi A3 was recently launched in India, and is a worthy upgrade for the Mi A2.

The Honor 9N is listed at Rs 8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant down from its launch price of Rs 13,999. The 4GB + 128GB variant is listed at R. 10,999, down from its launch price of Rs 17,999.

The Poco F1 is selling for Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and consumers can get additional Rs 2,000 off when they exchange their old smartphone.

The dedicated page for the sale also lists a number of handsets including the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro which is being offered with no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months. Other phones that have received a price cut include the Oppo R17, Honor View 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Oppo Reno, LG V40, and Oppo R17 Pro. The Huawei P30 Pro is being bundled with a free Huawei Watch GT worth Rs. 20,990. The sale is also offering power banks starting at Rs 599, cases and covers starting at Rs 99, as well as up to 65 percent off on headphones, and 60 percent off on cables and chargers.

