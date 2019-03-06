English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Discounts on OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, Xiaomi Mi A2 And More
During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, smartphones like OnePlus 6T, Apple iPhone x, Xiaomi Mi A2, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and the Realme U1 are listed at reduced prices.
Amazon India is hosting a three-day Fab Phones Fest sale on its e-commerce platform. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale will go on from March 5 i.e., today till March 7 i.e., Thursday. Customers shopping during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest can save 5% instant bank discount up to Rs 1,500 on the purchase of select mobile phones on HDFC bank Debit and Credit card and EMI. The instant bank discount is applicable on exchange offers too. Customers can also save up to Rs 9,000 by exchanging their old mobile phones in working condition. Those who want the flexibility of payment can opt for No Cost EMI starting at just Rs 666 per month. What’s more, customers can also choose Total Damage Protection for their new phone purchases to secure their devices at nominal fees.
During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, smartphones like OnePlus 6T, Apple iPhone x, Xiaomi Mi A2, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and the Realme U1 are listed at reduced prices. There are also deals on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and the Oppo R17 Pro as well.
During the sale, one can buy Galaxy S9 for Rs 46,900 on No Cost EMI for up to nine months using YES Bank Credit card. If you buy it from Appario Retail seller, you can get extra Rs 9,000 off on exchange value. Apple's flagship iPhone X is available at a discounted price of Rs 74,999, down from its listed price of Rs 91,900. OnePlus 6T is selling for Rs 35,999 after using YES Bank Credit card to buy it with No Cost EMI for 3 or 6 months duration. Also, you get an extra Rs 2,000 discount in addition to the exchange value of your phone. The Xiaomi Mi A2 has been listed on Amazon India for Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option (also applicable on Mi.com).
