Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offers on OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, Xiaomi Mi A2 and More

Amazon India has kicked-off its Fab Phones Fest sale today that is June 10 which will go on till June 13. The sale will offer no-cost EMI options, price drops as well as exchange offers on handsets like the OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30 and a bunch of budget handsets.

OnePlus 6T

You can now grab the OnePlus 6T for Rs 27,999, which is the lowest price ever for the handset. Notably the 6GB + 128GB variant is selling for Rs 29,999 while the 8GB + 256GB model is selling for Rs 31,999. For the ones interested in the limited McLaren edition, which boasts 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is now selling for Rs 41,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30, M20

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is on sale and will be sold as low as Rs 14,990 with no-cost EMI and exchange offers. The handset is offered in a 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage variant, as well as 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant. the Samsung Galaxy M20 will also be listed with discounts and an exchange offer as well.

Apple iPhone X

Apple’s first notch-equipped handset, the iPhone X will also see a price cut, and will be sold with no-cost EMI options. The handset had got a price-cut during the Amazon Summar Days Sale earlier this year and was available for Rs 69,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone, the Mi A2, is selling for Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and there is an additional Rs 3,000 off with exchange. The 6GB + 128GB model is selling for Rs 15,999.

Amazon has also listed devices like the Honor 9N, Vivo Y91i, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 4GB, Redmi 7, and Oppo A5 all of which are expected to receive a price cut during the sale. Other smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Vivo Nex, Huawei P30 Pro, and the Oppo R17 will also see price drops. We can also expect discounts on various accessories including mobile cases, screen protectors, and more. You can checkout all the deals and offers over here.