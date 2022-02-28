Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Ends Tonight: Last Minute Deal on iPhone 12, Narzo 50A and More

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale will end tonight at 11:59 PM IST. The sale event that began on February 25 introduced temporary price cuts on a variety of smartphones coupled with deals like a no-cost EMI payment option, exchange offer, and free shipping for Prime members. Additionally, HDFC Bank card users got an advantage of receiving 10 percent off on the current retailing price. If you’re still planning to buy a new smartphone, here are some deals you may want to check out.

Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 at Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale

Smartphones from Redmi, Samsung and Narzo are available with a price cut at the Amazon sale. Here are some good options to consider.

Realme Narzo 50A: Rs 12,499 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage)

Redmi Note 10S: Rs 14,499 (6GB RAM + 64GB storage)

Samsung Galaxy A12: Rs 11,795 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)

Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 at Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale

Mid-budget smartphones can now easily battle premium smartphones as they now offer fast charging, large AMOLED screen, decent processor, and good cameras. Here are some options you might want to consider.



OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Rs 26,999 (including bank offer)



Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Rs 26,999 (including bank offer)



Vivo V21 5G: Rs 27,985



Mi 11X 5G: Rs 27,999



Lava Agni 5G: Rs 19,999

Apple iPhones at Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale

If you’re planning to buy an iPhone, the iPhone 12 with Apple A14 Bionic chipset and 5G support is retailing at starting Rs 54,999 for the base 64GB option. Its 128GB storage model is retailing at Rs 60,999 on Amazon. Some of the colour variants of the iPhone 12 128GB model are available at Rs 59,999 as well so do keep that in mind. Whereas, the Purple colour option of the same storage variant is priced at Rs 64,990.

