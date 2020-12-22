Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Now Live in India: Best Deals and Offers on iPhone 11, OnePlus 8 and More

Amazon is hosting its Fab Phones Fest sale event in India starting today, where the e-commerce giant is offering smartphones and accessories with up to 40 percent discount. Customers can buy a smartphone from a range of brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi with deals such as no-cost EMI, exchange offer, and more. During the sale event, newly launched devices like the Redmi 9 Power will also witness its first sale in the country. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest will conclude on December 25.

Amazon says that during the Fab Phones Fest, customers using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards can get flat 10 percent off on regular transaction (minimum Rs 10,000 purchase) or EMI transactions. USers can also avail additional exchange offers with no-cost EMI up to 12 months across top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Apple, Oppo, Nokia, Honor and more. Several products also include up to 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Prime members can enjoy early access to phone deals as well as free delivery. Customers planning to buy a Galaxy M-series phone can avail additional exchange offers worth up to Rs 33,000 to further lower the discounted price. Smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition, Galaxy M31s (6GB + 128GB) and Galaxy M21 are retailing at Rs 16,499, Rs 19,499 and Rs 13,999, respectively. Prime members will get an extra benefit where they can avail Amazon coupons worth Rs 1,000 on Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy M31s (6BG + 128GB).

Notably, OnePlus customers can enjoy up to Rs 10,000 off on OnePlus 7T series. Users can also avail flat 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank cards on OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 (6GB + 128GB) is currently available for Rs 39,999 while the Pro model (12GB + 256GB) is retailing at Rs 59,999. Apple customers can also look forward to exciting deals on iPhone 11 and iPhone 7 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. Both the phones are available with a price cut of Rs 51,999 and Rs 23,990, respectively

Amazon says that customers can get up to Rs 3,500 off on select Redmi smartphones during Fab Phones Fest on Amazon. Users can save up to Rs 1,500 on exchange while purchasing a new Redmi smartphone as part of the limited period offer. At the moment, the Redmi Note 9 (4GB + 64GB) is available at Rs 10,999, and the same storage variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is retailing at Rs 15,999. The premium Mi 10T series is selling at starting Rs 33,999 coupled with other sale deals on Amazon.