Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Offers on OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro and More

Amazon India's Fab Phones Fest sale has made a comeback offering various discounts and deals on popular smartphones. The year-ender sale has already begun and will run through the week till December 23. Apart from offering up to 40 percent off Amazon is offering exchange discounts, no-cost EMI, free screen replacement, and more.

The sale is offering special pricing on OnePlus phones including the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro. You can get your hands on the OnePlus 7T at a starting price of Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which means a discount of Rs 3,000. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs 37,999, down from its launch price of Rs 39,999. An additional Rs 1,500 instant discount can be availed using HDFC Bank cards and there is also the option of no-cost EMI.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has received a big price drop and is available at a starting price of Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, down from its launch price of Rs 52,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is also available on discount priced effectively at Rs 39,999. Additionally, there is a 12-month no-cost EMI option and an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC cards and EMI.

Xiaomi’s current flagship, the Redmi K20 Pro has received a Rs 3,000 discount and is selling for Rs 24,999 for the 128GB + 6GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 256GB + 8GB option. There is also a Rs 2,000 off when you exchange an old phone and up to 6 months no-cost EMI options.

A variety of other phones including the Redmi 7A, Xiaomi Mi A3, Oppo F11, Samsung Galaxy M30, and the Redmi K20 will also be on sale. Apart from that, customers can get up to 80 percent off on mobile cases and covers, up to 50 percent off on headsets, up to 70 percent off on power banks, and up to 60 percent off on mobile accessories.

