Amazon Fab Phones Fest Starts Tomorrow: Deals on Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Accessories And More

Amazon, leading e-commerce giant is hosting Fab Phone Fest on its portal from April 11 to April 13, 2019. During the three-day sale, many popular smartphones will available with massive discounts. Amazon will offer discounts on many smartphones including the OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, iPhone X, Honor View 20 and more. Additionally, Amazon is offering 10 percent Instant Bank Discount for customers using HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards & EMI. Amazon Prime subscribers can avail extra 10% discount on select products through the Prime app.The ecommerce giant has said that it will be offering the OnePlus 6T at the lowest price ever during the Fab Phones Fest. Currently, the handset is available for Rs 37,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999 while the 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 45,999. Recently the OnePlus 6T McLaren Limited Edition with 10GB of RAM was back on sale for Rs 50,999.The Apple iPhone X will also be available during the sale at a discounted price, though Amazon hasn’t confirmed the final price. It is however confirmed that a no-cost EMI option will be offered on. Apple India recently announced a price cut for a limited time period for the iPhone XR along with a cashback offer for HDFC Bank customers.Other smartphone deals include offers on Honor smartphones which will be available at discounted prices worth up to Rs 8,000. Oppo will also have smartphones going on sale with discounts along with exchange offers. The company’s sub-brand Realme will also be offering the Realme U1 as a part of the sale.The sale will also witness deals on mobile accessories include mobile phone cases, headphones, chargers, power banks, and more. Amazon will also offer bundled offers with all smartphones which include total damage protection plans, no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and a 6 percent extra value on your old smartphone courtesy Cashify.