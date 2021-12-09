CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#BipinRawat#Movies
Home » News » Tech » Amazon Faces Massive $1.28 Billion Fine by Italy's Antitrust Body: Here's Why
1-MIN READ

Amazon Faces Massive $1.28 Billion Fine by Italy's Antitrust Body: Here's Why

the watchdog said Amazon had harmed competing operators. (File Photo)

the watchdog said Amazon had harmed competing operators. (File Photo)

The antitrust said it would impose on Amazon corrective steps that will be subject to review by a monitoring trustee.

Italy’s antitrust said on Thursday it had fined e-commerce giant Amazon 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) for alleged abuse of market dominance.

In a statement the watchdog said Amazon had harmed competing operators in the e-commerce logistics service.

“Amazon holds a dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces, which Amazon leveraged to favour the adoption of its own logistics service - Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) - by sellers active on Amazon.it to the detriment of the logistics services offered by competing operators, as well as to strengthen its own dominant position," it added.

The antitrust said it would impose on Amazon corrective steps that will be subject to review by a monitoring trustee.

RELATED NEWS

Amazon had no immediate comment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 09, 2021, 14:31 IST