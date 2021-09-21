Amazon Fall Hardware Event To Be Held On September 28: New Devices, Services Expected

Amazon has announced the date for its next big fall hardware event, where the company will launch the “latest Amazon devices, features, and services." The event is set for next week, Tuesday, September 28 and will begin at 12PM ET/ 9AM PT (9:30PM IST). Amazon has sent invites to the media for the September 28 event, but does not give any information as to what people can expect from the company’s upcoming event. Previously, during the fall hardware and services event, Amazon has introduced new Echo smart speakers, announced updates to Alexa software, and introduced other products like Ring cameras, Eero routers, and more.

Last year, during Amazon’s fall hardware and services event, the company announced new Amazon Echo smart speakers, its Luna cloud gaming service, Wi-Fi 6-enabled Eero mesh routers, and new Fire TV devices. The company also showed off its indoor security drone last year from Ring that grabbed quite a few eyeballs but has not made a commercial yet. Amazon will not livestream the event, as this will be an invite-only proceeding. During the September 28 event, Amazon is also expected to launch new Kindle e-book readers - the Kindle Paperwhite 5 and the Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition.

Amazon recently announced its Great Indian Festival sale for customers in India. The company’s largest sale for the year will clash with rival Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The dates for both the sales are unknown as of now, but both e-commerce giants have revealed the kind of deals buyers can expect.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here