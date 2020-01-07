Amazon Fire has Over 40 Million Active Users Globally
Amazon Fire TV surpassed rival streaming device Roku which registered 32.3 million active accounts in November.
A woman holds the remote for the Amazon Fire TV after a news conference in New York. (Image Source: Reuters)
Amazon.com Inc said its streaming device, Fire TV, has surpassed 40 million active users globally, maintaining its lead over rival Roku Inc. Roku in November said it had 32.3 million active accounts. Streaming devices such as Apple TV, Chromecast and Fire TV that bundle together content from different streaming platforms have gained popularity as more people shift away from cable TV.
Amazon in 2014 launched its Fire TV stick, which features content from Netflix Inc and Hulu among others and casts video directly to television. The newly disclosed figure is up 8 per cent from 37 million users the device recorded in September.
