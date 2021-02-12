Amazon Fire Stick, Alexa-Enabled Echo Speakers Getting Massive Discounts But For Only 24 Hours: All Deals

Amazon India announced the third anniversary of Amazon Alexa virtual assistant in India earlier this week. As a part of the celebrations for Alexa users in the country, the e-commerce giant has now announced a 1-day sale event where the company will offer huge discounts of a range of Alexa-enabled devices. The sale event will start at 12 AM (midnight) on February 15 and will go on for 24 hours. Customers can also avail sale deals such as instant cashback with select cards, no-cost EMI, and more on select devices - to further bring down the discounted price. Notably, Amazon had recently announced that three of its best-selling audiobooks on Audible would be available free of cost as a part of Alexa's third-anniversary celebration in India.

During the 24-hour sale event, Amazon customers can purchase the Amazon Echo Show 5 at Rs 4,499 instead of Rs 8,999. Similarly, Amazon Echo Auto and Echo speaker (4th-gen) will be retailing at Rs 2,999 and 6,499, respectively. Notably, the Echo Dot (4th-gen) and Smart Bulb combo will be available with 45 percent off, at Rs 3,499. Customers can also enjoy 40 percent off on a variety of Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers. Additionally, customers can get the Amazon Smart Plug for just Rs 499 instead of Rs 1,999. Smart security cameras from Imou and Qubo will be available at starting Rs 1,699.Amazon Fire Stick, Echo Speakers Getting Massive Discounts, But For Only 24 Hours: All Deals

Amazon is further offering 43 percent off on the new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and Rs 1,200 discount on the latest generation Fire TV Stick 4K, during the 24-hour long sale event on February 15. Other Alexa-enabled devices like vacuum cleaners and LG 4K UHD TV will be available to purchase with a 40 percent discount.

Earlier this week, Amazon India also shared some statistics over how Indians interact with Amazon's Virtual Assistant Alexa via Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks, and more. It turns out that saying "Alexa, I Love You" is quite in vogue. Data suggests that Indians have been saying I Love You to Alexa as many as 19,000 times per day.