Amazon Fire TV Cube Launched in India with Hands-Free Alexa Voice Control, Priced at Rs 12,999

Amazon has launched the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) streaming device in India that can be plugged into a TV (with HDMI port) to enable a smart-viewing experience. The new Amazon device also allows customers to voice-control their entertainment system including compatible set-top-box, smart home devices, A/V receivers, etc. As expected, the Amazon Fire TV Cube supports popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, and others alongside the native Prime Video. Viewers can stream videos online at 4K (ultra-HD) resolution at 60fps with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10+ along with Dolby Atmos sound.

In terms of design, the streaming device comes in a cubical form factor with controls such as volume buttons and mute on top. It weighs 465 grams and measures 86.1mmx86.1mmx76.9mm (HxLxB). Unlike the regular Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube allows users to give voice commands (to change channels, increase/decrease volume and more) without the remote control. Users can use commands like, “Alexa, watch Scam 1992 on Sony Liv.” Inside the box, users get the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen), power adapter, two AAA batteries, infrared (IR) extender cable, Amazon Ethernet Adapter (10/100); however, the HDMI cable is sold separately. The device also features an inbuilt 40mm speaker to interact with Alexa even when the TV is off. Fire TV Cube uses your entertainment system speakers for entertainment experiences and will turn on your TV, soundbar, or A/V receiver to play these.

In terms of specifications, the Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) comes with a Hexa-core (quad-core clocked at 2.2GHz and dual-core clocked at 1.9GHz) processor with ARM Mali G52-MP2 (3EE) GPU at 800MHz. It has 16GB of onboard storage and 2GB RAM. Connectivity options on the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) include Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi with MIMO, HDMI, Micro USB port, and wired infrared support. The third-generation Alexa remote that comes bundled has shortcut keys to Netflix, Apps, Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is available to purchase in India at Rs 12,999, though the availability may vary subject to government restrictions owing to COVID-19 lockdown.

