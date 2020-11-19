Amazon Fire TV Devices Can Now Communicate in Hindi, New Alexa Routines Support Added

Amazon is now extending Hindi language support to its Alexa-enabled Fire TV devices starting today. According to Amazon, with the Hindi language support, users can not only open apps on the Fire TV via Hindi voice commands but also manage connected smart home appliances with the same language option. Additionally, Fire TV owners can now explore Alexa in Hindi for music, knowledge, personality, timers and alarms. The latest update comes almost a year after the e-commerce company rolled out Hindi language support to its Alexa-enabled Echo smart speakers. Amazon is also rolling out a new feature namely, Alexa Routines on Fire TV devices globally, that would enable users to control their smart devices with a common voice command.

Starting with the Hindi language support, Amazon Fire TV owners have to switch on the feature manually. To enable the feature, head to Fire TV's settings > Select Preferences > Scroll down and find language > Choose Hindi. Once the user selects Hindi, several options on the homepage and Settings will display text in the same language. Amazon Fire TV has other language options available such as English (UK, US, India), German, Brazilian Portuguese, French (Canada and France), and Mandarin. Notably, new Fire TV customers can select Hindi while setting up their device right out-of-the-box. Users can use commands like "Netflix चलाओ" or "Comicstaan ढूंढो." As mentioned, you can Alexa to set up timers or alarms in Hindi as well.

Apart from Hindi support, Amazon has announced the expansion of Alexa Routines on Fire TV devices in India and elsewhere, starting today. With the Routines feature, users can control multiple Alexa-enabled devices like Fire TV, smart bulb, and more with a single common voice command. For instance, when a user says, "Alexa, time for bed," Alexa will turn off the Fire TV and begin dimming smart lights. Users can customise this option by using the Routine section (under More) on Alexa app for Android and iOS.