Amazon Fire TV Devices Now Receiving New Interface With Redesigned Home Screen: What's New

Amazon has started rolling out the new Fire TV interface for third-gen Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite in India. First unveiled in September, the updated Fire TV interface has a personalised home page, allowing users to get to their favourite content quicker. It also supports user profiles for up to six people, the company had announced. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is improving the suggestions on the home page with better movie and TV shows recommendations. The company adds that old-gen Fire TV Stick models will start receiving the new TV interface next year, although the exact roadmap remains unclear.

Amazon notes that the new Fire TV interface will have a redesigned home screen that is said to run faster and provide better navigation. The main menu has been moved to the centre of the screen to let users navigate to key destinations like Home, Find, Live, Library, Profiles and more. Moreover, the Find tab on the main screen is also getting improvements to recommend more personalised TV shows and movies. Coming early next year, the company will add Alexa Explore to provide a dedicated destination where users can discover popular Alexa features, view connected smart home devices, see stocks, and more.

Amazon says that Fire TV users can also customise the order of apps, channels, and games in the Main Menu. To do this, select the app > Click the menu icon on the Fire TV remote > Select Move > Move the app to the desired position. As mentioned, users can now create up to six user profiles on Fire TV, to provide a personalised experience for members in a household. Profiles allow each user to access their viewing history, recommendations, watchlist, live TV preferences, and select settings, including accessibility features. Users can also switch user profiles using Alexa voice assistant. To create a voice profile, press the voice button on the Fire TV remote and say "Alexa, learn my voice." Alternatively, users can open the Alexa app on the smartphone, go to settings, select Your Profile, tap create next to voice, and press continue.