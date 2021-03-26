Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen With Full-HD Support, New TV Remote Launched in India, Priced at Rs 3,999

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd-Gen (2021) has debuted in India, and it is currently up for pre-orders via the platform. In terms of design, the plug-in streaming device looks similar to its predecessors or the more advanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, though it comes with a new TV remote that now features shortcut buttons to Prime Videos, Netflix, Amazon Music, and downloaded apps. The e-commerce giant claims that the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd-Gen (2021) is 50 percent more powerful than the previous generation and supports streaming at Full-HD resolution. Furthermore, the company has claimed that users will get a superior voice control and app surfing experience with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd-Gen, which will be integral to the incrementally improved user-experience that Amazon aims to offer here. The company adds that users who want to stream videos at 4K can look at the existing Fire TV Stick 4K at Rs 4,799.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd-Gen (2021) is available to pre-order at Rs 3,999 and customers will start receiving the device from April 21 onwards. Customers can purchase the device with an EMI option starting at Rs 188 per month. Amazon has confirmed to News18 that the new TV remote is included in the package and it is compatible with previous generation Amazon Fire TV Sticks. The individual cost of the remote remains unclear. Notably, the Alexa voice button on the remote comes in a blue colour finish while the remote retains the classic matte-black tone.

In terms of specifications, Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd-Gen (2021) features Dolby Atmos audio playback support to enhance theatrical movie audio playback. Under the hood, it packs a quad-core processor clocked at 1.7GHz paired with 8GB of onboard storage that will allow users to download roughly 15 apps. In terms of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy. To further customise settings, users can download the Fire TV app for download for Android and iOS. The Fire TV Stick connects via the HDMI port, and the streaming is done at 60fps.