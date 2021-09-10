Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Preorders: Do You Need The Most Powerful Fire TV Stick?

Amazon has added the newest and by far the most powerful Fire TV Stick device to the line-up. It is called the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and you can now preorder this in India. The price tag is Rs 6,499 and expect shipping to happen to around October 7, which is when the Fire TV Stick 4K Max gets officially released on the store. The headline changes include a faster processor working under the hood, the addition of Wi-Fi 6 network support, a bit more RAM and something called the Live View Picture in Picture feature. Incidentally, this is the most expensive Fire TV Stick device in the line-up, sitting above the Fire TV Stick 4K in the hierarchy, with the Fire TV Cube as the flagship product.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max gets a MediaTek MT8696 quad core processor clocking at 1.8GHz. There’s 2GB RAM as well. In comparison, the Fire TV Stick 4K which is ideally succeeds, is powered by a 1.7GHz processor and has 1.5GB RAM. Expect snappier interface switches, OTT streaming app load times and better handling of 4K content, in particular fast-moving visuals. The internal storage space, with is 8GB, remains the same as before. So is the support for HDR including Dolby Vision across OTT streaming apps including Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar as well as the ability to handle Dolby Atmos audio.

The other big change with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max in comparison with the Fire TV Stick 4K is the addition of support for Wi-Fi 6 networks. You probably better know this as Wi-Fi AX. As with every new Wi-Fi standard upgrade, there is the promise for better speeds and coverage, something that becomes relevant in this case because of 4K video streaming. To put numbers, Wi-Fi 6 touches a theoretical network top speed of 9.6Gbps, up from the ceiling of 3.5Gbps on Wi-Fi 5, or Wi-Fi AC. However, you’ll only be able to take advantage of this new Wi-Fi prowess if you have a Wi-Fi router at home, that is creating a Wi-Fi AX band at home. It’s the newer routers which do this, and if you haven’t upgraded to a powerful (read premium price tag) router in the last 12 months or so, your router probably doesn’t have Wi-Fi 6 support.

The Live View Picture in Picture option is bringing the Fire TV Stick 4K Max ever closer to your smart home, in case you already have that in place. This option allows you to view a live feed from your smart security cameras on your TV, as an overlay over whatever it is that you are already watching—great if the doorbell has just sounded and you want to see who is at the door. Plus, the Alexa Voice Remote can be used to control compatible smart home gadgets as well as smart plugs.

There is no doubt that the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is ticking off the simplicity and convenience that you’d expect from an Amazon Fire TV Stick device. The Alexa Voice Remote has controls for TV as well as shortcut keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will get access to the redesigned home screen out of the box. And this still plugs directly into an HDMI port on the back of your TV, for easiest setup and use. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max priced at Rs 6,499 is a tad bit more expensive than the Fire TV Stick 4K which is currently priced at Rs 5,999. Yet, there remains little doubt that the Amazon Fire TV Stick family of media streaming devices remain your best bet to access OTT streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more, on your TV.

