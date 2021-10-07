Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Wi-Fi 6 Launched in India, Priced at Rs 6,499

Amazon has released the Fire TV Stick 4K Max in India - its “most powerful" streaming stick yet. The new plug-to-use streaming device essentially comes with a better RAM configuration and connectivity option to ensure a smooth, lag-free viewing experience. It is pre-booking in India started last month, and now customers can purchase the device via Amazon and Amazon kiosks in select malls for Rs 6,499. The e-commerce giant is also offering an EMI payment option.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max gets a MediaTek MT8696 quad-core processor clocking at 1.8GHz. There’s 2GB RAM as well. In comparison, the Fire TV Stick 4K, which ideally succeeds, is powered by a 1.7GHz processor and has 1.5GB RAM. Expect snappier interface switches, OTT streaming app load times and better handling of 4K content, in particular fast-moving visuals. The internal storage space, with is 8GB, remains the same as before. So is the support for HDR, including Dolby Vision across OTT streaming apps including Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, as well, as the ability to handle Dolby Atmos audio.

The other big change with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max in comparison with the Fire TV Stick 4K is the addition of support for Wi-Fi 6 networks. You probably better know this as Wi-Fi AX. As with every new Wi-Fi standard upgrade, there is the promise for better speeds and coverage, something that becomes relevant in this case because of 4K video streaming. To put numbers, Wi-Fi 6 touches a theoretical network top speed of 9.6Gbps, up from the ceiling of 3.5Gbps on Wi-Fi 5, or Wi-Fi AC. However, you’ll only be able to take advantage of this new Wi-Fi prowess if you have a Wi-Fi router at home that is creating a Wi-Fi AX band at home. It’s the newer routers that do this, and if you haven’t upgraded to a powerful (read: premium price tag) router in the last 12 months or so, your router probably doesn’t have Wi-Fi 6 support.

The Live View Picture in Picture option is bringing the Fire TV Stick 4K Max ever closer to your smart home, in case you already have that in place. This option allows you to view a live feed from your smart security cameras on your TV as an overlay over whatever it is that you are already watching—great if the doorbell has just sounded and you want to see who is at the door. Plus, the Alexa Voice Remote can be used to control compatible smart home gadgets as well as smart plugs. The Alexa Voice Remote has controls for TV as well as shortcut keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will get access to the redesigned home screen out of the box. And this still plugs directly into an HDMI port on the back of your TV, for the easiest setup and use.

