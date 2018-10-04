English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K With Alexa Voice Integration Launched in India For Rs 5,999
The TV Stick comes with access to Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV and Zee5, among others, providing content with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ titles, the company said in a statement.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K With Alexa Voice Integration Launched in India For Rs 5,999, photo for representation, image: Amazon.in)
Amazon India on Wednesday brought its "Fire TV Stick 4K" and "Alexa Voice Remote" with TV control together for Rs 5,999 to India. The TV Stick comes with access to Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV and Zee5, among others, providing content with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ titles, the company said in a statement.
The "Fire TV Stick 4K" and the "Alexa Voice Remote" would start shipping in India from November 14. "The 'Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K' is a complete 4K solution our customers are looking for, all within a compact stick form factor. 'Alexa Voice Remote' lets users use their voice to quickly find the content they want," Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV said in a statement.
"Fire TV Stick 4K" features a new quad core, 1.7GHz processor to deliver faster content streaming. The "Alexa Voice Remote" is available for standalone purchase at Rs 1,999. Combining Bluetooth, multidirectional infrared technology and powered by Amazon's proprietary cloud-based service, "Alexa Voice Remote" would allow users to power on their compatible TVs with a single remote, the company added.
The remote is compatible with all Fire TV devices available in India. "The new 'Alexa Voice Remote' also helps existing Fire TV customers control all their favourite entertainment by just asking Alexa," said Jayshree Gururaj, Director, Amazon Devices.
