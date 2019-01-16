Amazon Fire TV Stick Updated With Alexa Voice Remote, Launched in India at Rs 3,999

After announcing the Fire TV Stick 4K back in December, Amazon has today announced an updated version of the Fire TV Stick. The new Amazon Fire TV Stick now comes with an Alexa voice-enabled remote with a price tag of Rs 3,999.The new variant is already available for pre-order on Amazon India and is expected to start shipping in the final week of January.The good news is, if you already own a Fire TV Stick, you can still get benefits of Alexa’s voice-based features. Amazon should be updating the streaming dongle and all you need to do is buy the all-new Alexa voice remote separately which is priced at Rs 1,999.As a part of an introductory offer, the company is offering a discounted price for the new Alexa voice. Essentially you can buy the new remote Rs 999, for a limited period of time. Notably the 4K version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick already has the new Alexa voice remote."Fire TV Stick has truly bought back entertainment into the living room. Today, we are delighted to make Alexa an integral part of this experience. The Alexa Voice Remote incorporates a significant customer feedback to include TV Controls and avoid fumbling for multiple remotes," said Jayshree Gururaj, Director of Amazon Devices.