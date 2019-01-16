English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Fire TV Stick Updated With Alexa Voice Remote, Launched in India at Rs 3,999
Existing Fire TV Stick owners can upgrade by purchasing the new Alexa voice remote.
Existing Fire TV Stick owners can upgrade by purchasing the new Alexa voice remote.
Loading...
After announcing the Fire TV Stick 4K back in December, Amazon has today announced an updated version of the Fire TV Stick. The new Amazon Fire TV Stick now comes with an Alexa voice-enabled remote with a price tag of Rs 3,999.
The new variant is already available for pre-order on Amazon India and is expected to start shipping in the final week of January.
The good news is, if you already own a Fire TV Stick, you can still get benefits of Alexa’s voice-based features. Amazon should be updating the streaming dongle and all you need to do is buy the all-new Alexa voice remote separately which is priced at Rs 1,999.
As a part of an introductory offer, the company is offering a discounted price for the new Alexa voice. Essentially you can buy the new remote Rs 999, for a limited period of time. Notably the 4K version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick already has the new Alexa voice remote.
"Fire TV Stick has truly bought back entertainment into the living room. Today, we are delighted to make Alexa an integral part of this experience. The Alexa Voice Remote incorporates a significant customer feedback to include TV Controls and avoid fumbling for multiple remotes," said Jayshree Gururaj, Director of Amazon Devices.
The new variant is already available for pre-order on Amazon India and is expected to start shipping in the final week of January.
The good news is, if you already own a Fire TV Stick, you can still get benefits of Alexa’s voice-based features. Amazon should be updating the streaming dongle and all you need to do is buy the all-new Alexa voice remote separately which is priced at Rs 1,999.
As a part of an introductory offer, the company is offering a discounted price for the new Alexa voice. Essentially you can buy the new remote Rs 999, for a limited period of time. Notably the 4K version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick already has the new Alexa voice remote.
"Fire TV Stick has truly bought back entertainment into the living room. Today, we are delighted to make Alexa an integral part of this experience. The Alexa Voice Remote incorporates a significant customer feedback to include TV Controls and avoid fumbling for multiple remotes," said Jayshree Gururaj, Director of Amazon Devices.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit and Karthik Enjoy Day Off Watching Nadal Play at Australian Open
- In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline, Karan Johar Have a Blast at Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash
- Yes, I'm in Love: 'Manikarnika' Star Ankita Lokhande Confirms Dating Vicky Jain
- 'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert
- PUBG More Dangerous Than Drugs: J&K Students Association Demands Government Ban of Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results