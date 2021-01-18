Amazon, Flipkart Announce Republic Day Sales: Here Are Some of the Best Smartphone Deals

India's biggest e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart have announced their Republic Day sales ahead of the 72nd Republic Day. Both the Amazon Great Republic sale as well as the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale ahead of the Republic Day will start on January 20. The Amazon sale, however, will commence 24 hours earlier on January 19 for Amazon Prime subscribers. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will end January 24, while the Amazon Great Republic Day sale will last till January 23.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have announced exciting deals on a host of products as part of their Republic Day sale including smartphones, laptops and computers, electronic appliances, among other categories. Smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and more will see heavy discounts. During Amazon's Great Republic Days sale, Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on Echo smart speakers and displays including the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, fourth-generation Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 5.

Apart from Echo devices, the Amazon sale will also see up to 40 percent discounts on smartphones, along with other exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and other bank offers. Among smartphones, the iPhone 12 Mini, OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M51, and Oppo A31 will see heavy discounts. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be available at a Rs 99 per day EMI option with 18 months of no-cost EMI. The iPhone 12 Mini will be available at an effective price of Rs 59,990 as against its Rs 69,900 sticker price. The Samsung Galaxy M31s will be available at a price of Rs 17,999 as against its Rs 22,999 sticker price, Galaxy M51 will be up for sale at Rs 20,999, a Rs 8,000 dicount over its original price of Rs 28,999. Further, the Oppo A31 will be available at a Rs 1,000 dicount at Rs 11,990 as against its original price of Rs 11,990.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, some of the top smartphone deals include the iPhone 11, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Realme 7, Samsung Galaxy F41, Moto G 5G, and more. The iPhone 11 is up for sale at a price of Rs 51,999 as against its Rs 54,900 sticker price. Apart from that, buyers will be able to avail further 10 percent off on HDFC cards and EMI options. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 16,500 off on exchanging their old smartphones. The effective price for the iPhone 11, after all the discounts will be Rs 48,999. The Xiaomi Mi 10T will be available at an effective price of Rs 26,999, as against its Rs 35,999 sticker price as buyers will be able to avail an instant Rs 3,000 discount on ICICI bank cards, 10 percent instant discount on HDFC buying options, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, alongside exchange offer of up to Rs 20,500 and no-cost EMI options. Further, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will be available at an effective price of Rs 44,999, as against the Rs 83,000 sticker price as buyers will be able to avail 10 percent off on HDFC cards and EMI options, along with 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Buyers of the Galaxy S20+ will also be able to avail up to Rs 16,500 off on exchange, and are eligible for the Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan. The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available at a price of Rs 13,999 as against the Rs 19,999 sticker price, including a Rs 1,000 off on prepaid. The Samsung Galaxy F41 can be bought for Rs 9,811 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale if buyers opt for the Smart Upgrade plan.

Apart from these smartphones, the Flipkart and Amazon sales will also witness heavy discounts on Apple products including the iPhone, AirPods, MacBooks, and more. To check out Apple deals on Flipkart, click here and to see the deals on Apple products on Amazon, click here.