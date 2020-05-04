TECH

1-MIN READ

Amazon, Flipkart Begin Selling Non-Essential Items: Here Are All The Details

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

According to a notice on Amazon India’s website, non-essential products will be available for ordering in only select locations and deliveries may take longer than usual.

Kunal Khullar
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 12:13 PM IST
Starting today, consumers can finally resume shopping online for non-essential items. These include smartphones, laptops, TVs and other electronic items. However it is important to note that e-commerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart are only delivering in areas where the number of COVID-19 cases are nil or very less.

Special guidelines were announced over the weekend by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for Lockdown 3.0, which begins today (May 4). The country has been divided into three primary zones depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in a particular area. E-commerce platforms have to adhere to these rules and are being allowed to sell items only in orange and green zones.

This essentially means that consumers located in red zones, including all major metropolitan cities, will still be restricted. You can access the entire list of red, orange and green zones over here. The government has also said that a red zone can be moved into a green zone if there are no confirmed cases or there is no reported case since the last 21 days in a district.

ALSO READ

You Can Now Buy Non-Essential Items Online in These Districts: Full List Here

According to a notice on Amazon India’s website, non-essential products will be available for ordering in only select locations and deliveries may take longer than usual. There are a variety of items that are now available on the website including smartphones, smart speakers, laptops, smart TVs, and so on. Flipkart on the other hand, is still showing the availability of essential items and there seems to be on information regarding the new change.


