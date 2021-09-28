With Amazon, Flipkart Sales Coming, Take A Look At Some Of The Best Noise Cancelling Headphones In Market

Headphones are not just used for you daily commute music. Over the ear headphones have a wide use case and are used for production (music or video), gaming, and other such purposes. Over the years, the technology has also evolved, with headphones getting features like active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and the likes. Out of these premium features, there seem to be the most takers of Active Noise Cancellation as a feature since there is no background noise. With the festive season also coming up, we sure know you’d want to freshen up that shopping list to avail the best deals that will come our way. We will show you some of the best headphones that you can be on the lookout during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Arguably one of the best over-the-ear headphones out there in the market, the Sony WH-1000XM4s are priced at Rs 23,990 in India and come with features like active noise cancellation, built-in voice assistant, a speak-to-chat feature, and a wearing detection feature. The headphones use a QN1 chip for active noise cancellation and comes with up to 30 hours of claimed battery life.

Shure Aonic 50 - Priced at Rs 22,999, the Shure Aonic 50 are a rather unconventional choice for a premium noise cancellation headphones but they are worth more attention. The Shure Aonic 50 supports different codex like Qualcomm® aptX™, aptX™ HD, aptX™ Low Latency audio, Sony LDAC, AAC and SBC. The headphones are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life and come with active noise cancellation.

Bose 700: One of the most popular and most sought-after headphones for their noise cancellation, the Bose 700 Noise Cancellation headphones are priced at Rs 24,990 in India and can be purchased via Flipkart. The headphones come with a four-point microphone system to make calling easier. The Bose 700 are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life and come with in-built voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more.

AirPods Max: One of the most controversial recent products from Apple, the AirPods Max can’t not be on the list for best preimium headphones with active noise cancellation. Priced at a whopping Rs 59,900, the Apple AirPods Max come with several advanced features like active noise cancellation, spatial audio, hi-fidelity audio, and more. The headphones come in five colour options and are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery backup.

Bowers and Wilkins PX5: The second-most expensive headphones in the list from Bower and Wilkins, the PX5 come with massive 35mm dynamic drivers with active noise cancellation. The headphones have a claimed battery life of 22 hours and come with a Bluetooth range of 33 feet. The headphones are priced at Rs 29,000 in the country.

