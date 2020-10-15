Amazon & Flipkart Take Preorders For Microsoft Xbox Series S: Discounts, Credit Card Offers & Cashback

The next line of Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are just a few weeks away, and the Xbox Series S is up for preorder on Amazon.in and Flipkart. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale are just round the corner, which begs the question—should you preorder now, or wait to see if even more offers land in the kitty? At this time, the Xbox Series S console is up for preorder, with a sticker price of Rs 34,990. We do not know if the console will be eligible for more discounts during the Amazon Great Indian festival Sale or the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, and as of now, the Microsoft Xbox Series S console is not listed in any sneak peeks at the upcoming offers as well. There is also no sign yet of preorders for the more powerful Xbox Series X as of now, but we expect that also to be listed in the coming days. The Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are the next generation of the Microsoft Xbox gaming console line-up. Not to be confused, however, with the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S—it is very easy to make that mistake amidst the glitz and glamour of listings on shopping websites.

On Amazon.in, the Microsoft Xbox Series S is priced at Rs 34,990. Amazon says that the preorders will be shipped around November 10, because that is when the product is lined up to be released. To know the timeline for the delivery to your pin code, we recommend you check by signing in and selecting your delivery address before making the payment. At this time, you can take advantage of a bunch of offers a variety of debit and credit cards. The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card gives cashback of 5% to Prime members and 3% to those who aren’t. That means a straight cashback of Rs 1,749.50 for Prime members, into the Amazon Pay account at the end of the month. You can also get the No Cost EMI option with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and the Xbox Series S is eligible for that, as per the product listing. If you pay using an HSBC Cashback card, you get a flat 5% instant discount on the new Microsoft Xbox Series S console. There is a 5% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on HSBC credit cards and also on Bank of Baroda credit cards. There is also the Amazon Pay Later option that lets you buy the Xbox Series S and pay next month at 0% interest of pay in EMIs—but remember, the instant credit is up to Rs 20,000.

If you are thinking of ordering the Microsoft Xbox Series S console on Flipkart, a different set of offers can be utilized to avail the maximum discounts and cashbacks. For instance, if you regularly shop on Flipkart, you may have collected enough SuperCoins to get a bit of discount on the new Xbox Series S. Instead of Rs 34,990 you will pay Rs 34,490 and trade in 500 SuperCoins for a Rs 500 flat discount on the final bill. You can earn 2 SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent on Flipkart. By that regard, redeeming 500 SuperCoins for a Rs 500 discount is a fairly good way to shave something off the Xbox Series S sticker price. Then there are offers on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card that offers a flat 5% cashback—this will be Rs 1,749.50 if you don’t avail the SuperCoins discount as well. Flipkart has also listed a 5% discount on the Axis Bank Buzz credit card, but the fine print suggests the maximum discount will be Rs 200. You will also be eligible for a 10% discount if you order select items from the Fashion listings during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Flipkart also offers No Cost EMI on the new Microsoft Xbox Series S console with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card—you will pay upwards of Rs 3,888 per month depending on the tenure you select.

The Microsoft Xbox Series S is the smallest every Xbox console in terms of the footprint. It is an all-digital console with a fast 512GB SSD that should really speed up the overall performance. The Microsoft Xbox Series S does not have an optical disc slot, which means you will be downloading your games or playing on the cloud. Mind you, you’ll need a fast-enough internet connection for that to be smooth. It will handle gaming at a maximum resolution of 1440p with up to 120 FPS rates. It will have variable refresh rate based on content, variable rate shading and DirectX Raytracing. It can also upscale media content to 4K and games that support this can also be upscaled for 4K TVs and displays. In terms of the design as well, it gets a complete overhaul. In case 512GB is not enough for you, there is the USB 3.1 expansion option as well, for external storage. Microsoft says the Xbox Series S’ processor offers 4 teraflops of processing power. The console also supports Dolby Vision and HDR, Dolby Atmos and will sync seamlessly with the Xbox Game Pass. You will also be able to access video streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Video and Disney+ Hotstar, and stream content in up to 4K resolution, albeit upscaled.