Amazon Follows Flipkart in Phasing Out Single-use Plastic Usage in India
The move is in line with the "clean India" initiative, which aims to drastically reduce the usage of single-use plastic across businesses in India.
The move is in line with the "clean India" initiative, which aims to drastically reduce the usage of single-use plastic across businesses in India.
Amazon said Wednesday it will ditch single-use plastic packaging in India by next year, joining Walmart-backed rival Flipkart in a major push by e-commerce giants in the South Asian nation. India generates around 5.6 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, according to government figures, with New Delhi ramping up its "clean India" mission to eradicate single-use plastic in recent weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called on businesses to join his campaign. "Amazon India is committed to a sustainable supply chain," Amazon India's vice president Akhil Saxena said in a statement. "Investment in protecting the environment ensures a triple win -- it is good for our planet, good for our customers and community, and good for the business."
Amazon India said it was developing plastic-free alternatives for bubble wraps and mailers, and would collect plastic at its warehouse networks from this month. The online retailer aims to scrap single-use plastic packaging by June 2020 and have 50 percent of all shipments at zero net carbon by 2030. Flipkart last week said it would eliminate single-use plastic in packaging and shift to 100 percent recycled plastic by 2021. "It is a necessary and a crucial step to reduce plastic waste and in tandem with government policy," Forrester Research analyst Satish Meena told AFP.
"Both Flipkart and Amazon should learn from Chinese e-commerce industry on how to reduce packaging waste at the source and offer customers multiple options to reduce unwanted plastic packaging." National flag carrier Air India last week said it would stop using single-use plastic and replace packaging with eco-friendly paper and use wooden cutlery. Amazon and Walmart -- which bought a 77-percent share in Indian e-commerce behemoth Flipkart last year -- are investing billions of dollars in the country's rapidly growing online consumer market. Amazon last month opened its largest-ever campus in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything We Know Till Now
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Celebrates Hobbs And Shaw Beating Avengers Endgame Box Office Record
- Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Dance Their Hearts Out During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Video
- India Take on Oman in their First Match of 2022 FIFA Word Cup Qualifiers
- Nagpur Police Takes YouTuber MKBHD's 'Help' to Warn Citizens About 'Hefty Challan'