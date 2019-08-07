Amazon Freedom Sale: Asus TUF FX505 is Your Gaming Laptop Under Rs 50,000

The moment you think of gaming laptops, chances are, you think of fairly expensive machines that pack in the most powerful specifications possible. And you would be right to a large extent. However, that was before the Amazon Freedom Sale rolled into town. And that means there is an Asus TUF FX 505DY-BQ002T is a full-fledged gaming laptop that sports a price tag of Rs 47,990 which is a whopping Rs 22,000 down on the actual sticker price of Rs 69,990. And that is before you factor in the discounts and the exchange offers.

The Amazon Freedom Sale has the special offer with SBI credit cards which means you can get a discount of a maximum of Rs 1,500 on this purchase. If you are paying with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you get a discount of Rs 750. There is also the No Cost EMI on credit cards from American Express, Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC and Standard Chartered, as well as certain debit cards.

However, it is the exchange offer that could seriously add a lot of value to this deal. You can get as much as Rs 14,600 off if you trade-in your old laptop.

The Asus TUF FX 505DY-BQ002T is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 53550H processor which can clock up to 3.7GHz. This has 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. Gaming performance is driven by the AMD Radeon RX560X GDDR5 (4GB) graphics. This specific deal is on the 15.6-inch IPS screen size variant, and this is a 1920 x 1080 resolution display. The powerful laptop is kept cool with Asus’ HyperCool technology that includes the Anti-Dust Cooling (ADC) system and Fan Overboost features. Gamers would also appreciate the DTS Headphone: X capabilities which mean you get 7.1 channel audio on your headset.

If you have been searching for a proper gaming laptop but one that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, this could just be the right time to dust off your credit card.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.