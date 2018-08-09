Amazon Freedom Sale: OnePlus 6, Honor View 10, Oppo Realme 1 And More on Heavy Discounts

The Amazon Freedom Sale 2018 has now kicked off, on its app as well as the website. The 4-day Amazon Freedom Sale starts today and ends August 12. The Amazon Freedom sale will include 4 new device launches, namely the Honor Play, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Huawei Nova 3i and the Blackberry Key 2. Not just this, there are additional discount offers going on, as well as exchange options, if you buy popular phones like the Oneplus 6, Galaxy Note 8, Realme 1, Moto G6, Moto E5, Vivo Nex, Vivo X21, Oppo F7 etc. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, Amazon India customers can save with an additional cashback of 10 per cent when they pay using SBI debit and credit cards. Eligible customers can also avail EMI on using their debit card from select banks. Amazon states that discounts and deals will offer up to 40 percent off on mobile phones and accessories, up to 50 percent off on consumer electronics and daily essentials, 50 to 80 percent off on fashion and up to 70 percent off on home and outdoors equipment.Amazon has added some of the best Samsung smartphones to its platform, on revised price options. Like, Samsung On7 Pro(Gold)- priced at Rs 7,990 that gives a flat discount of Rs 1,500, Samsung Galaxy J8(Black, 64GB)- priced at Rs 18,990 which saves crucial Rs. 1,000 and Samsung Guru Music 2(Gold)- that will cost Rs. 1,625 gives a discount of Rs 325.We look at some of the major deals you can splurge on today.One of the best-selling and popular smartphone OnePlus 6 will be available under the ‘Freedom Sale’. Currently, Amazon is offering up to Rs 7,510 off on exchange of an old smartphone. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, those who buy OnePlus 6 will be eligible for six months no-cost EMI along with 20 percent discount on OnePlus branded accessories. The offer will be applicable across both Amazon India, and OnePlus offline channels. The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB.The Honor 7X 64GB is available at a discounted price of ₹10,999 (MRP ₹16,999) during Amazon's Freedom Sale. Customers can also exchange their old smartphone and get an additional discount of up to ₹9,000. The Honor 7X is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and was launched back in December with Android 7.0 Nougat. The storage variants of the smartphone include 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options, with the capacity of expanding the memory up to 256GB using an external microSD. Following the industry trend, the device boasts of a 5.93-inch near bezel-less, Full-HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will run on a 4GB RAM and will be backed by a 3340 mAh battery.Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,084 off with the exchange on Oppo Realme 1. Oppo Realme 1 starts at Rs 8,990 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and goes all the way up to Rs 13,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.The Honor View 10 is available at Rs 24,999 from its original price which is Rs 29,999 as part of the Amazon sale. Customers can also avail up to Rs 9,000 additional discount by exchanging their old phone. SBI debit and credit card users can get an additional 10 percent instant discount. Honor View 10 comes as a premium smartphone offering by the Huawei sub-brand and sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D glass protection. The memory offerings of the smartphone include a 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB. Optics of the smartphone include a dual lens camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary and a 16-megapixel secondary lens with f/1.8 aperture at the back. The front sports a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.