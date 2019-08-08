Amazon Freedom Sale: Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Devices, and Kindles

Amazon’s Freedom Sale has begun and while there are numerous offers on various product categories, there are also some deals on the company’s own range of products. These include the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo devices, and Kindle e-book readers. According to the company, you can get up to 33 percent off on Amazon Echo products, up to Rs 1,200 off on the Fire TV stick and up to Rs 4,000 off on Kindle ebook readers. As a part of the sale, SBI Bank credit card users can get up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on all products.

Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick with the Alexa-enabled voice remote, which usually retails for Rs 3,999 is available for Rs 3,199 during the sale. The Fire TV Stick 4K with the Alexa-enabled voice remote on the other hand retails at Rs 5,999 but will be available for Rs 4,799. There is also a special bundle where you can get the Fire TV Stick along with the Echo Dot and smart plug for Rs 5,499.

Echo

The Echo Dot, the smallest member of the Echo family is selling at Rs 2,999, down from Rs 4,499. The Echo Show is also selling at a discounted price of Rs 17,999 while the smaller Echo 5 is also selling at a discounted price of Rs 6,299. There is a really cool bundle deal which is offering two Echo Dot devices with a Syska smart bulb for Rs 4,999.

Kindle

For the avid readers, the Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite are both on sale, selling at Rs 6,499 and Rs 10,499 respectively. The Kindle Oasis is also on sale down from Rs 21,999 to Rs 17,499.

