Amazon Freedom Sale: Discounts and Deals on Galaxy M40, Mi A2, Honor View 20 and More

Amazon India is yet again hosting a new sale after it hosted its two-day Prime Day sale. Marking the India's 73rd Independence day, the Amazon Freedom Sale will begin from August 8 and will go on till August 11. As usual, customers can avail various discounts and deals on a variety of products. Amazon has listed up to 40 percent of on mobile and accessories, up to 50 percent off on electronics, up to 60 percent off on TVs and electronics and more.

Amazon has also partnered with State Bank of India, offering 10 percent instant discount for credict card holders. Customers can also get no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit and Credit Cards.

Prior to the sale, Amazon has announced some offers that you can expect during the sale. Obvisouly the most popular category is smartphones and customers can get the newly launched OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, and the Oppo K3 on discount offer. The sale will also witness the launch of the new Huawei Y9 Prime which was announced on August 1.

The Honor View 20, which launched at Rs 42,999 is being sold for Rs 27,999 and it could witness a further discount which will be revealed during the sale. Similarly, handsets like the Redmi 7, Honor 8X, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Xiaomi Mi A2, Samsung Galaxy M20, Realme U1, and many more. There will also be extra exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options like the OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Oppo Reno, Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15.

Mobile accessories like cables, power banks, cases will also be available at a starting price of less than Rs 100.

