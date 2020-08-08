Amazon Freedom Sale Follows Prime Day, Scheduled From August 8 to 11

Amazon India wrapped up its two-day Prime Day sale just yesterday. The e-commerce giant has now quickly announced yet another sale as a follow up, scheduled from August 8 to 11. The ‘Freedom Sale’ is expected to offer deals across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, large appliances, TVs. Notably, Flipkart had announced its Big Saving Days sale which is currently still on and will continue till August 10.

Amazon has also partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer customers 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. There are also no-cost EMI options on various credit cards, debit cards as well as from Bajaj Finserv & Amazon Pay Later.

Here is a list of deals that you can expect during the sale, specifically in the electronics and technology departments:

Smartphones & Accessories

Up to 40% off on mobiles from top brands

Exciting exchange offers up to INR 13,500; No cost EMI starting INR 1,665 per month

Offers on recently launched Samsung M31s, OnePlus Nord and Redmi Note 9

Watch out for great deals on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO and Vivo

Up to INR 4,000 off on OnePlus

Up to INR 5,000 off on Xiaomi

Up to 6 months No cost EMI on top selling Samsung M series smartphones

Up to INR 25,000 off on flagship Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to INR 4,000

Up to INR 10,000 off on Apple with unbelievable offers on iPhone 11, iPhone 8 Plus

Mobile Accessories starting INR 99

Up to 70% off on Power banks, Bluetooth & Wired earphones

Consumer Electronics

Up to 70% off on Headphones

Up to 70% off on Cameras Accessories

Camera devices starting INR 2,416 per month

Up to 60% off on Speakers & Home audio

Personal Computers & Wearables

Up to 30% off on Laptops

Up to 50% off on printers

Computer Accessories & Peripherals starting INR 99

Up to 40% off on Gaming Accessories

Up to 50% off on Hard Drive; Up to 70% off on Pen Drives and Memory Cards

Fitness Trackers starting INR 999

Up to 60% off on Smartwatches

Up to 60% off on Monitors; Up to INR 40,00 off on Desktops

Up to 45% off on tablets

Large Appliances

Air conditioners | Up to 45% off, NCEMI starting INR 1419/month

Refrigerators | Up to 40%, NCEMI starting INR 849/month

Washing machines | starting INR 6,399, NCEMI starting INR 769/month

Microwaves | Up to 45% off, NCEMI starting INR 459/month

Up to 60% off on Chimneys from top brands like Elica, Faber and Kaff

Televisions

Up to 60% off on Television; No Cost EMI starting from INR 799/month

LED TVs starting from INR 5555

Up to 60% off on Smart TVs, starting from 7999

Up to 50% off on premium TVs from TCL and Sony

Amazon Devices

Flat 33% off on Echo Dot

Flat INR 6500 off on Echo Plus

Min. 30% off on Echo Smart Displays

Up to INR 3000 off on Kindle E-readers

Books, Video games & Software

Up to 50% off on Fiction & Non Fiction Books

Up to 50% off on Text Books, School Books & Exam preparation books

Up to 65% off on e-learning courses, antivirus & office softwares

Up to 50% off on Video games & accessories