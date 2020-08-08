Amazon Freedom Sale Follows Prime Day, Scheduled From August 8 to 11

Amazon India wrapped up its two-day Prime Day sale just yesterday. The e-commerce giant has now quickly announced yet another sale as a follow up, scheduled from August 8 to 11. The ‘Freedom Sale’ is expected to offer deals across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, large appliances, TVs. Notably, Flipkart had announced its Big Saving Days sale which is currently still on and will continue till August 10.
Amazon has also partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer customers 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. There are also no-cost EMI options on various credit cards, debit cards as well as from Bajaj Finserv & Amazon Pay Later.
Here is a list of deals that you can expect during the sale, specifically in the electronics and technology departments:
Smartphones & Accessories
Up to 40% off on mobiles from top brands
Exciting exchange offers up to INR 13,500; No cost EMI starting INR 1,665 per month
Offers on recently launched Samsung M31s, OnePlus Nord and Redmi Note 9
Watch out for great deals on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO and Vivo
Up to INR 4,000 off on OnePlus
Up to INR 5,000 off on Xiaomi
Up to 6 months No cost EMI on top selling Samsung M series smartphones
Up to INR 25,000 off on flagship Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to INR 4,000
Up to INR 10,000 off on Apple with unbelievable offers on iPhone 11, iPhone 8 Plus
Mobile Accessories starting INR 99
Up to 70% off on Power banks, Bluetooth & Wired earphones
Consumer Electronics
Up to 70% off on Headphones
Up to 70% off on Cameras Accessories
Camera devices starting INR 2,416 per month
Up to 60% off on Speakers & Home audio
Personal Computers & Wearables
Up to 30% off on Laptops
Up to 50% off on printers
Computer Accessories & Peripherals starting INR 99
Up to 40% off on Gaming Accessories
Up to 50% off on Hard Drive; Up to 70% off on Pen Drives and Memory Cards
Fitness Trackers starting INR 999
Up to 60% off on Smartwatches
Up to 60% off on Monitors; Up to INR 40,00 off on Desktops
Up to 45% off on tablets
Large Appliances
Air conditioners | Up to 45% off, NCEMI starting INR 1419/month
Refrigerators | Up to 40%, NCEMI starting INR 849/month
Washing machines | starting INR 6,399, NCEMI starting INR 769/month
Microwaves | Up to 45% off, NCEMI starting INR 459/month
Up to 60% off on Chimneys from top brands like Elica, Faber and Kaff
Televisions
Up to 60% off on Television; No Cost EMI starting from INR 799/month
LED TVs starting from INR 5555
Up to 60% off on Smart TVs, starting from 7999
Up to 50% off on premium TVs from TCL and Sony
Amazon Devices
Flat 33% off on Echo Dot
Flat INR 6500 off on Echo Plus
Min. 30% off on Echo Smart Displays
Up to INR 3000 off on Kindle E-readers
Books, Video games & Software
Up to 50% off on Fiction & Non Fiction Books
Up to 50% off on Text Books, School Books & Exam preparation books
Up to 65% off on e-learning courses, antivirus & office softwares
Up to 50% off on Video games & accessories