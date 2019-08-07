Amazon Freedom Sale: Grab the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For as Low as Rs 54,900

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be unveiled today, but if you are still interested in the Galaxy Note 9, then you can head over to Amazon. The Amazon Freedom Sale is offering the Note 9 with a starting price of as low as Rs 54,900 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. This is without the additional exchange and no-cost EMI offers. Also, that price is only available for the Metallic Copper colour variant.

The 512GB variant is now available for as low as Rs 69,990. Again this is without the additional exchange and no-cost EMI offers and available in Midnight Black colour variant.

If you choose the option with offers, you can get up to Rs 13,700.00 off on when you exchange your old phone. You can get extra Rs 6000 off on exchange if you buy it from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.

The handset will also be offered with no cost EMI on select cards, and an additional discount of up to Rs 7,700 when you exchange an old smartphone. As a special offer for Prime customers, there is a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 with SBI Credit cards and Credit Card EMIs. Similarly, Prime customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs 750.

The Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and it is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC. The handset is offered with 6GB and 128GB storage or you can option for 8GB RAM with 512GB storage. A microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB is also present.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontally placed dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual-pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. Both sensors are powered by dual OIS (optical image stabilisation) and support features such as 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor backed by an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus lens.

The new Galaxy Note 9 features a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging. The company claims that it is the biggest battery the company has added in the Note series. You also get IP68 certification, iris scanning, fingerprint sensor and face unlock. On the connectivity front, you get dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC and a 3.5mm audio jack.

