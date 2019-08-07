Amazon Freedom Sale: How Does an Apple iPhone XR For Rs 50,999 Sound?

If you had been thinking about buying a new Apple iPhone XR but holding off in the expectation of some deal or discount, this could be the right time. The Amazon Freedom Sale brings heavy discounts on the iPhone XR variants. The Amazon Freedom Sale runs through to August 11. The iPhone XR 64GB variants are priced at Rs 50,999 while the iPhone XR 128GB variants are priced at Rs 55,999. And that is before we calculate the offers and exchange deals that are on the platter.

At the time of writing this, all colour options of the iPhone XR 256GB storage option are listed as out of stock.

If you are paying using an SBI credit card, you get a discount of Rs 1,500 which is calculated at the time of the final payment. If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you get a straight discount of Rs 750. Amazon says that there are no additional steps to avail the discount, and you simply need to checkout by selecting your SBI credit card, and the discount will be automatically calculated. You will be able to avail this offer even if you get this purchase converted to a No Cost EMI. This option is available on credit cards from American Express, Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC and Standard Chartered, as well as certain debit cards.

Apart from the discount, there is also the exchange offer if you want to trade in an older smartphone, and the maximum buy back price of your old phone is Rs 7,700—this will depend on your phone’s make, model and condition.

Before the sale, the iPhone XR (64GB) was available for Rs 59,900. All colour options are a part of the sale—White, Yellow, Blue, Black, Coral and also the (PRODUCT)Red. The launch price of the iPhone XR (64GB) was Rs 76,900. The 128GB version of the iPhone XR will cost you Rs 54,999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. This was retailing for Rs 64,900 till now and was priced at Rs 81,900 at launch.

Even though the top spec 256GB storage option is out of stock at the moment, it did go on sale last month during the Amazon Prime Day Sale for Rs 64,999. The iPhone XR (256GB) was retailing for Rs 74,900 before the sale and was launched at Rs 91,900 late last year.

The Apple iPhone XR was launched in September, alongside the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. Most of the features and specs are similar to the more expensive iPhone XS and the XS Max, which includes the powerful A12 Bionic processor. The TrueDepth camera that enables the Face ID facial detection is present at the front. In fact, the single primary camera relies on software-based trickery will enable the full gamut of portrait mode photography features too. The big change when compared with the iPhone XS is the LCD display instead of an OLED display.

