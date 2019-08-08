Amazon Freedom Sale: Kodak 32-inch Smart LED TV is up for Grabs at Rs 9,999

Kodak has announced exceptional pricing for its range of televisions which will be available during the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale. The sale, which is scheduled from August 8 to August 11, will offer Kodak’s range of smart TVs including the 32-inch HD variant all the way up to the 50-inch UHD.

According to Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plastronics, a Kodak brand licensee, “We are happy that our brand has received support from its customers in a span of 3 years and we are hoping to perform exceptionally well during this festive season. We will keep surprising our customers with such sales on Amazon as we give our customer top priority.”

If you are looking for an expensive smart television, then Kodak is offering its 32-inch smart HD TV at Rs 9,999. Now this based on Android, but not Android TV itself, but you do get some popular apps including Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube. You can always spend a little more and get an Amazon Fire TV Stick, to enhance your experience. Additionally, there is a no-cost EMI option available on select cards, 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 with SBI credit cards and credit card EMIs, 5 percent instant discount up to Rs 750 with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,360.

The top of the range 50-inch smart UHD 4K TV is also up for sale priced at Rs 27,999 making it one of the most affordable 4K TVs in its range. Again, you get an Android-based operating system, with pre-installed apps like YouTube, Netflix, Hotstar, and Facebook. This one also comes with sale offers including no-cost EMI available on select cards, 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 with SBI credit cards and credit card EMIs, 5 percent instant discount up to Rs 750 with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,199.

